Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $4.82

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.82 and last traded at $4.84, with a volume of 81068 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

CYH has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Monday, March 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.88.

The stock has a market capitalization of $643.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.74.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,506,495. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYH. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 195.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Community Health Systems by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $130,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

