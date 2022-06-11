Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Given New CHF 139 Price Target at UBS Group

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by UBS Group from CHF 151 to CHF 139 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a market perform rating on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 148 to CHF 120 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Compagnie Financière Richemont in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a buy rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 165 to CHF 150 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 158 to CHF 142 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $143.20.

OTCMKTS CFRUY opened at $10.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. Compagnie Financière Richemont has a 52-week low of $9.29 and a 52-week high of $15.67.

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA engages in the luxury goods business in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company operates through Jewellery Maisons, Specialist Watchmakers, and Online Distributors segments. It designs, manufactures, and distributes jewelry products; and precision timepieces, watches, and writing instruments, as well as clothing, and leather goods and accessories.

