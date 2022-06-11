Comparing EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY) & Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY)

EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:EDPFY – Get Rating) and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (OTCMKTS:ELPVY – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EDP – Energias de Portugal N/A N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 18.43% 16.92% 7.73%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EDP – Energias de Portugal and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EDP – Energias de Portugal 0 0 8 0 3.00 Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL 0 0 0 0 N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal currently has a consensus target price of $29.81, indicating a potential downside of 39.35%. Given EDP – Energias de Portugal’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe EDP – Energias de Portugal is more favorable than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Dividends

EDP – Energias de Portugal pays an annual dividend of $1.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL pays an annual dividend of $0.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%.

Volatility and Risk

EDP – Energias de Portugal has a beta of 0.61, indicating that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL has a beta of 0.42, indicating that its share price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares EDP – Energias de Portugal and Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EDP – Energias de Portugal $17.73 billion 1.09 $776.96 million N/A N/A Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL $3.95 billion 0.90 $504.25 million N/A N/A

EDP – Energias de Portugal has higher revenue and earnings than Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL.

Summary

EDP – Energias de Portugal beats Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Company Profile (Get Rating)

EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. engages in the production, transmission, distribution, and commercialization of electricity in Portugal, Spain, France, Poland, Romania, Italy, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Greece, Brazil, North America, and internationally. The company operates through Renewables, Networks, and Client Solutions & Energy Management segments. It primarily generates electricity through hydro, CCGT, coal, wind, solar, nuclear, and cogeneration sources. The company is also involved in the commercialization of natural gas. It has an installed capacity of 25 GW; and serves 8.7 million electricity customers and 0.7 million gas customers. The company also operates 378,155kilometers of distribution network lines. In addition, it offers engineering, laboratory tests, professional training, and energy services, as well as manages real estate assets. EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. was incorporated in 1976 and is headquartered in Lisbon, Portugal.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity to industrial, residential, commercial, rural, and other customers primarily in the State of ParanÃ¡, Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 19 hydroelectric plants, 25 wind plants, and one thermoelectric plant with a total installed capacity of 5,742.0 megawatts; and owned and operated 3,389 kilometers of transmission lines and 199,952.6 kilometers of distribution lines. It holds concessions to distribute electricity in 399 municipalities in the State of ParanÃ¡ and in the municipality of Porto UniÃ£o in the State of Santa Catarina. The company also provides telecommunication services to corporate clients, including supermarkets, universities, banks, internet service providers, and television networks, as well as to retail clients; and broadband internet access to public elementary and middle schools. In addition, it supplies piped gas to 47,238 customers, including thermoelectric plants, cogeneration plants, gas stations, other businesses, and residences through a gas distribution network covering 833 kilometers in the State of ParanÃ¡. Companhia Paranaense de Energia Â- COPEL was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Curitiba, Brazil.

