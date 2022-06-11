Comparing Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) & PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN)

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) and PotNetwork (OTCMKTS:POTN – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends and earnings.

Risk and Volatility

Exact Sciences has a beta of 1.24, meaning that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PotNetwork has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Exact Sciences and PotNetwork’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exact Sciences $1.77 billion 4.11 -$595.63 million ($4.32) -9.54 PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

PotNetwork has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Exact Sciences.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.5% of Exact Sciences shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of Exact Sciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of PotNetwork shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Exact Sciences and PotNetwork’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exact Sciences -40.26% -21.82% -11.23% PotNetwork N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Exact Sciences and PotNetwork, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exact Sciences 0 3 9 0 2.75 PotNetwork 0 0 0 0 N/A

Exact Sciences presently has a consensus price target of $101.33, suggesting a potential upside of 145.78%. Given Exact Sciences’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Exact Sciences is more favorable than PotNetwork.

Summary

Exact Sciences beats PotNetwork on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Exact Sciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services. The company's pipeline products focus on enhancing the Cologuard test's performance characteristics and developing blood and other fluid-based tests. It has license agreements with MAYO Foundation for Medical Education and Research; and Hologic, Inc. Exact Sciences Corporation was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

PotNetwork Company Profile (Get Rating)

PotNetwork Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of hemp-derived cannabidiol (CBD) oil products. It offers flavored and unflavored oils; vaping pens and additives; edibles, such as chewable gummies and lollipops; capsules; beverage energy/relaxation shots; topical application creams in various concentrations; dog and cat wellness products in various dosages and delivery formats; skin care, bath, and body products; and hemp flowers. The company provides its products under various brands, including Diamond CBD, Chill, Relax, MediPets, and Meds BioTech, as well as various other brands. It sells its products through distributors and resellers, as well as through its Website. The company is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

