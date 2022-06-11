Comparing Kiora Pharmaceuticals (KPRX) and Its Competitors

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Rating) is one of 941 public companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kiora Pharmaceuticals to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.95, suggesting that its stock price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have a beta of 1.14, suggesting that their average stock price is 14% more volatile than the S&P 500.

29.7% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.1% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 58.2% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.0% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kiora Pharmaceuticals $10,000.00 -$16.40 million -0.27 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors $1.86 billion $249.79 million -2.62

Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kiora Pharmaceuticals. Kiora Pharmaceuticals is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiora Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors 2547 12230 38362 605 2.69

Kiora Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $2.00, suggesting a potential upside of 387.69%. As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 131.67%. Given Kiora Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Kiora Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than its rivals.

Profitability

This table compares Kiora Pharmaceuticals and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiora Pharmaceuticals N/A -131.92% -79.71% Kiora Pharmaceuticals Competitors -3,136.96% -1,455.34% -9.04%

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases. The company is also developing KIO-101, an eye drop that is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of ocular presentation of rheumatoid arthritis, as well as for treating non-infectious posterior uveitis; and KIO-201, an eye drop, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for treating patients undergoing PRK surgery for corneal wound repair after refractive surgery. The company was formerly known as Eyegate Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and changed its name to Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. in November 2021. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.