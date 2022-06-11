CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP) Trading Down 5.5%

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:COP – Get Rating) shares were down 5.5% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as €46.00 ($49.46) and last traded at €46.00 ($49.46). Approximately 102,679 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average daily volume of 68,245 shares. The stock had previously closed at €48.66 ($52.32).

Several analysts have commented on COP shares. Berenberg Bank set a €76.00 ($81.72) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €90.00 ($96.77) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Baader Bank set a €78.00 ($83.87) price target on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €80.00 ($86.02) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €65.00 ($69.89) price objective on CompuGroup Medical SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.51. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 30.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €52.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €56.74.

CompuGroup Medical SE & Co KGaA develops and sells software and information technology solutions for the healthcare sector worldwide. It operates in four segments: Ambulatory Information Systems (AIS), Pharmacy Information Systems (PCS), Hospital Information Systems (HIS), and Consumer & Health Management Information Systems (CHS).

