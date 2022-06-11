Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG) Trading Up 3.8%

Concierge Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCG – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 3.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $1.43 and last traded at $1.36. 77,020 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12,589% from the average session volume of 607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.40 and a 200 day moving average of $2.42.

About Concierge Technologies (OTCMKTS:CNCG)

Concierge Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which through its subsidiaries engages in the provision of financial services, food manufacturing, security systems, and beauty products. It operates through the following segments: U.SA Investment Fund Management, U.SA Beauty Products, New Zealand Food Industry, and Canada Security Alarm Systems.

