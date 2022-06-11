Cook Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $285,888.00 (COOK)

Cook Protocol (COOK) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 11th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $3.36 million and approximately $285,888.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cook Protocol has traded down 14.4% against the US dollar. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.90 or 0.00341739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001277 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.81 or 0.00027267 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $117.97 or 0.00411801 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 873,630,735 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

