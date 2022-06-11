Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF) Declares Dividend of $0.05

Corus Entertainment Inc. (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, June 10th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0477 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

CJREF opened at $3.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $659.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Corus Entertainment has a 1-year low of $2.86 and a 1-year high of $5.37. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73.

Corus Entertainment (OTCMKTS:CJREF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $284.47 million during the quarter. Corus Entertainment had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 9.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CJREF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Corus Entertainment from C$8.50 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$8.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$6.75 to C$6.00 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Corus Entertainment from C$10.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.36.

Corus Entertainment Inc, a media and content company, operates specialty and conventional television networks, and radio stations in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Television and Radio. The Television segment operates 33 specialty television networks and 15 conventional television stations.

