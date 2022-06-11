Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Vectors Research Management LLC

Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 181 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COST has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $520.00 to $678.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $561.00 to $627.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price target on Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $569.56.

Shares of COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $517.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $527.32. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $377.12 and a 52-week high of $612.27. The firm has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The company had revenue of $52.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.35%.

In other news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.29, for a total value of $2,265,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.03, for a total value of $301,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,576.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

