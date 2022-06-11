Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Zacks Investment Management

Zacks Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 61.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,858 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,141 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $22,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 67.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. StockNews.com lowered Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $503.00 to $543.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $615.00 to $590.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale to $525.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective (up from $560.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.56.

In related news, Director Mary Agnes Wilderotter acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $470.74 per share, for a total transaction of $400,129.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,008.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 250 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.67, for a total value of $138,667.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,248 shares of company stock worth $5,417,137. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $463.31 on Friday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $377.12 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $517.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $527.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $205.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.71.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The retailer reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $52.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 13.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. This is a boost from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

