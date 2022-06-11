Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Raymond James from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on COUP. UBS Group reduced their target price on Coupa Software to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $125.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America reduced their target price on Coupa Software from $120.00 to $96.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Coupa Software from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Coupa Software from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $101.89.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $60.40 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.55. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -12.48 and a beta of 1.45. Coupa Software has a 52 week low of $58.33 and a 52 week high of $283.38.

Coupa Software ( NASDAQ:COUP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Coupa Software had a negative return on equity of 17.87% and a negative net margin of 47.72%. The business had revenue of $196.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.69 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total value of $292,398.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Coupa Software by 4.4% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter worth $32,400,000. Institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

