Cowen Raises Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target to $120.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Cowen from $111.00 to $120.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Science Applications International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Truist Financial cut shares of Science Applications International from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Science Applications International from $101.00 to $99.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $102.86.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

SAIC opened at $89.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.01. Science Applications International has a 1 year low of $78.10 and a 1 year high of $95.98. The stock has a market cap of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 0.79.

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. Science Applications International had a net margin of 3.58% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Science Applications International will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, EVP Steven G. Mahon sold 4,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.03, for a total value of $376,135.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $325,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 9.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,699,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $525,321,000 after buying an additional 491,167 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,887,542 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $450,486,000 after buying an additional 94,874 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,143,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $381,875,000 after buying an additional 56,181 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 44.4% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,070,435 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,832,000 after buying an additional 636,805 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Science Applications International by 5.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,574,107 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $145,085,000 after buying an additional 76,621 shares during the period. 78.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Science Applications International Company Profile (Get Rating)

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.