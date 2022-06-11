Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CBRL. Loop Capital cut their price target on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $132.00 to $113.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $149.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $140.00 to $115.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $117.43.

NASDAQ CBRL opened at $93.63 on Tuesday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a fifty-two week low of $90.30 and a fifty-two week high of $156.78. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day moving average of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ( NASDAQ:CBRL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by ($0.02). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 4.19%. The company had revenue of $790.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $793.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 6.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.75%.

In other Cracker Barrel Old Country Store news, SVP Laura A. Daily sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.28, for a total transaction of $199,376.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 301 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 66.7% in the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TCM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1.9% in the first quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,706,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. The company's Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. Its restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

