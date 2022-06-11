Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) Upgraded at AlphaValue

AlphaValue upgraded shares of Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.50 ($13.44) to €12.00 ($12.90) in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €12.30 ($13.23) to €11.50 ($12.37) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $14.10 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Crédit Agricole from €13.40 ($14.41) to €12.40 ($13.33) in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Crédit Agricole from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crédit Agricole presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Crédit Agricole stock opened at $4.81 on Wednesday. Crédit Agricole has a 1-year low of $4.76 and a 1-year high of $8.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.413 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a yield of 7.56%. Crédit Agricole’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.16%.

Crédit Agricole SA provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through Asset Gathering; Large Customers; Specialised Financial Services; French Retail Banking – LCL; and International Retail Banking. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services.

