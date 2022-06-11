Credit Suisse Group Cuts Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Price Target to CHF 2,990

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4,308.28.
