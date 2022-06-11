Credit Suisse Group Cuts Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF) Price Target to CHF 2,990

Interroll (OTCMKTS:IRRHF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from CHF 3,356 to CHF 2,990 in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Interroll stock opened at $4,308.28 on Tuesday. Interroll has a twelve month low of $4,308.28 and a twelve month high of $4,308.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4,308.28 and its 200 day moving average is $4,308.28.

Interroll Holding AG provides products and services for internal logistics worldwide. It offers rollers, drives, conveyors and sorters, and pallet handling products. The company's products and solutions include rollers and wheels, power supplies, controls, conveyor modules, carton flow, stacker cranes, transfer cars, pallet flow, and smart pallet movers.

