Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade Sells 13,977 Shares

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) Senior Officer Mark Gordon Eade sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.59, for a total value of C$189,947.43. Following the sale, the insider now owns 162,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,203,767.99.

Shares of TSE CPG opened at C$13.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of C$7.50 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.95 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. Crescent Point Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.67 and a 1-year high of C$13.74.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG – Get Rating) (NYSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.41 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$978.40 million for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Crescent Point Energy Corp. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 4th will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Point Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Crescent Point Energy’s payout ratio is 1.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Crescent Point Energy from C$20.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$12.81.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

