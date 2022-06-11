Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Raised to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG – Get Rating) (TSE:CPG) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

CPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$15.50 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$13.00 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Crescent Point Energy has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $13.40.

CPG opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.75. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $10.96.

Crescent Point Energy ( NYSE:CPG Get Rating ) (TSE:CPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $772.43 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 96.84% and a return on equity of 11.72%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Crescent Point Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Point Energy by 878.8% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,183 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. It's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota and Montana.

