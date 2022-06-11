Critical Analysis: AST SpaceMobile (ASTS) and The Competition

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) is one of 41 publicly-traded companies in the “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare AST SpaceMobile to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for AST SpaceMobile and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AST SpaceMobile 0 0 2 0 3.00 AST SpaceMobile Competitors 122 424 605 19 2.45

AST SpaceMobile currently has a consensus price target of $30.00, suggesting a potential upside of 368.02%. As a group, “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 54.44%. Given AST SpaceMobile’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AST SpaceMobile is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk and Volatility

AST SpaceMobile has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have a beta of 1.29, suggesting that their average share price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AST SpaceMobile -214.60% -20.08% -15.34% AST SpaceMobile Competitors -91.28% -63.89% -12.35%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.8% of AST SpaceMobile shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 19.4% of shares of all “Communication services, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AST SpaceMobile and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio AST SpaceMobile $12.40 million -$18.97 million -10.86 AST SpaceMobile Competitors $3.29 billion $356.18 million 1.68

AST SpaceMobile’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than AST SpaceMobile. AST SpaceMobile is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

AST SpaceMobile rivals beat AST SpaceMobile on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About AST SpaceMobile (Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

