Critical Review: AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY) & BlueCity (NASDAQ:BLCT)

AcuityAds and BlueCity are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.6% of AcuityAds shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.7% of BlueCity shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for AcuityAds and BlueCity, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AcuityAds 0 4 3 0 2.43 BlueCity 0 1 0 0 2.00

AcuityAds currently has a consensus price target of $6.13, indicating a potential upside of 150.00%. BlueCity has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 422.39%. Given BlueCity’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe BlueCity is more favorable than AcuityAds.

Profitability

This table compares AcuityAds and BlueCity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AcuityAds 4.04% 4.37% 3.34% BlueCity -28.76% -51.81% -39.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares AcuityAds and BlueCity’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AcuityAds $97.36 million 1.53 $8.42 million $0.07 35.00 BlueCity $168.94 million 0.30 -$48.59 million N/A N/A

AcuityAds has higher earnings, but lower revenue than BlueCity.

Summary

AcuityAds beats BlueCity on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AcuityAds (Get Rating)

AcuityAds Holdings Inc., a technology company, provides digital media solutions. The company offers a programmatic marketing platform that enables advertisers to connect with their audiences across online display, video, social, and mobile campaigns. Its platform also allows advertisers to manage their purchasing of online display advertising in real-time using programmatic ad buying. The company serves Fortune 500 enterprises and small to mid-sized businesses in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. AcuityAds Holdings Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About BlueCity (Get Rating)

BlueCity Holdings Limited operates a platform for LGBTQ community primarily under BlueCity brand in the People's Republic of China, India, South Korea, Thailand, and Vietnam. It operates Blued, a mobile app that offers various services to LGBTQ community, including live streaming, advertising, membership, merchandise sales, and other services. It also offers online health services. BlueCity Holdings Limited was founded in 2011 and is based in Beijing, China.

