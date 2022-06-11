Critical Review: Proterra (PTRA) & The Competition

Proterra (NASDAQ:PTRA – Get Rating) is one of 64 publicly-traded companies in the “Motor vehicles & car bodies” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Proterra to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.8% of Proterra shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.8% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Proterra shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of shares of all “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Proterra and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Proterra -100.20% -17.39% -12.29% Proterra Competitors -12,601.71% -7.66% -1.42%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Proterra and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Proterra 1 2 1 0 2.00 Proterra Competitors 799 2034 2773 115 2.39

Proterra currently has a consensus price target of $7.50, suggesting a potential upside of 27.99%. As a group, “Motor vehicles & car bodies” companies have a potential upside of 46.08%. Given Proterra’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Proterra has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Risk and Volatility

Proterra has a beta of -0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 182% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Proterra’s peers have a beta of 1.56, suggesting that their average stock price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Proterra and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Proterra $242.86 million -$250.01 million -1.06 Proterra Competitors $44.91 billion $3.11 billion 88.47

Proterra’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Proterra. Proterra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Proterra peers beat Proterra on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Proterra (Get Rating)

Proterra Inc. provides commercial vehicles in the United States, the European Union, Canada, Australia, and Japan. It operates through Proterra Powered and Energy and Proterra Transit business units. The Proterra Powered and Energy business unit designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and integrates battery systems and electrification solutions into vehicles for commercial vehicle OEM customers serving delivery trucks, school buses, coach buses, construction and mining equipment, and other applications. It also provides turnkey fleet-scale, high-power charging solutions and software services, ranging from fleet and energy management software-as-a-service to fleet planning, hardware, infrastructure, installation, utility engagement, and charging optimization. The Proterra Transit business unit designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric transit buses as an OEM for North American public transit agencies, airports, universities, and other commercial transit fleets. Proterra Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

