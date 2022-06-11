CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.18-$1.22 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.19 billion-$2.21 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.15 billion. CrowdStrike also updated its Q2 2023 guidance to $0.27-$0.28 EPS.

CRWD traded down $4.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $169.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,815 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $184.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $190.24. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $130.00 and a 1 year high of $298.48. The company has a market cap of $39.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -214.33 and a beta of 1.46.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $487.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.35 million. CrowdStrike had a negative net margin of 11.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.50%. The business’s revenue was up 61.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post -0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRWD. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Friday, June 3rd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $257.00 to $234.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of CrowdStrike from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $241.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Twenty-nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $251.38.

In other news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 13,282 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.42, for a total transaction of $2,661,978.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 20,839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.02, for a total value of $4,751,708.78. Following the sale, the insider now owns 191,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,562,308.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,458 shares of company stock valued at $35,634,355 over the last 90 days. 6.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 1st quarter valued at $287,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CrowdStrike by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in CrowdStrike during the 4th quarter valued at $319,000. Institutional investors own 63.02% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers threat intelligence, managed security services, IT operations management, threat hunting, Zero Trust identity protection, and log management. The company primarily sells subscriptions to its Falcon platform and cloud modules through its direct sales team that leverages its network of channel partners.

