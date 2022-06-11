Cryptex Finance (CTX) One Day Trading Volume Hits $2.33 Million

Cryptex Finance (CTX) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Cryptex Finance has traded up 48.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Cryptex Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.11 or 0.00017714 BTC on exchanges. Cryptex Finance has a market cap of $18.08 million and approximately $2.33 million worth of Cryptex Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29,387.82 or 0.99952050 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001987 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Cryptex Finance Profile

Cryptex Finance is a coin. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2021. Cryptex Finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,535,413 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptex Finance is https://reddit.com/r/TotalCryptoMarketCap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptex Finance’s official Twitter account is @cryptexfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptex is focused on building innovative, open-source financial solutions for the global Crypto community. Using Ethereum’s smart contract system, Cryptex is able to create decentralized financial solutions such as Total Crypto Market Cap Token, TCAP and many others. CTX is a governance token that powers and secures the Cryptex protocol. Holders of CTX can vote on protocol upgrades for TCAP as well as all future products within the Cryptex ecosystem. “

Cryptex Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptex Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cryptex Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptex Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

