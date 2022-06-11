CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Receives $52.20 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $52.20.

Several analysts have issued reports on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Raymond James upgraded CubeSmart from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th.

CUBE opened at $41.40 on Friday. CubeSmart has a fifty-two week low of $40.31 and a fifty-two week high of $57.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.20 and a 200 day moving average of $50.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.43, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.49.

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 163.81%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in CubeSmart by 97.5% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CubeSmart by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in CubeSmart by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in CubeSmart by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

