Cubiex (CBIX) 1-Day Volume Hits $266.00

Cubiex (CBIX) traded up 26.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 11th. In the last seven days, Cubiex has traded up 113.3% against the US dollar. One Cubiex coin can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Cubiex has a total market capitalization of $67,590.51 and $266.00 worth of Cubiex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $97.91 or 0.00342230 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003492 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001972 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001281 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00028965 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.66 or 0.00404252 BTC.

Cubiex Coin Profile

Cubiex’s total supply is 71,852,557 coins. Cubiex’s official Twitter account is @CubiexEsports and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cubiex is www.cubiex.com . The Reddit community for Cubiex is /r/CubiexEsports . The official message board for Cubiex is medium.com/@CubiexeSports

Cubiex Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubiex directly using U.S. dollars.

