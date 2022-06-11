Curve DAO Token Reaches Market Cap of $456.48 Million (CRV)

Curve DAO Token (CRV) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on June 11th. During the last seven days, Curve DAO Token has traded down 22% against the dollar. One Curve DAO Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.91 or 0.00003191 BTC on popular exchanges. Curve DAO Token has a market capitalization of $456.48 million and $129.58 million worth of Curve DAO Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Curve DAO Token Coin Profile

CRV is a coin. Its launch date was September 6th, 2018. Curve DAO Token’s total supply is 1,763,529,694 coins and its circulating supply is 502,877,252 coins. The official website for Curve DAO Token is guides.curve.fi/everything-you-need-to-know-about-crv . Curve DAO Token’s official Twitter account is @CravyHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Curve is an exchange liquidity pool on Ethereum (like Uniswap) designed for (1) extremely efficient stablecoin trading (2) low risk, supplemental fee income for liquidity providers, without an opportunity cost. Curve allows users (and smart contracts like 1inch, Paraswap, Totle and Dex.ag) to trade between DAI and USDC with a bespoke low slippage, low fee algorithm designed specifically for stablecoins and earn fees. Behind the scenes, the liquidity pool is also supplied to the Compound protocol or iearn.finance where it generates even more income for liquidity providers. “

Curve DAO Token Coin Trading

