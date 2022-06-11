CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.
OTCMKTS:CVHL opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About CV (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CV (CVHL)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- HubSpot: A More Competitive Valuation
Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.