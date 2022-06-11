CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

CV Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, an increase of 1,150.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS:CVHL opened at $0.02 on Friday. CV has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.

Get CV alerts:

About CV (Get Rating)

CV Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.