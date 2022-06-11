CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.84.

CVS opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.30 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health will post 8.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

