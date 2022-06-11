CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.20-$8.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.36. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CVS Health also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.20-8.40 EPS.
A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of CVS Health from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of CVS Health from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $115.84.
CVS opened at $93.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $122.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $99.14 and a 200 day moving average of $101.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health has a fifty-two week low of $79.33 and a fifty-two week high of $111.25.
In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 5,346 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.70, for a total transaction of $559,726.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total transaction of $5,543,096.67. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 82,283 shares of company stock worth $8,376,142. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $113,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $133,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the first quarter worth $148,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.
About CVS Health (Get Rating)
CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.
