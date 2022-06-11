CyberMiles Hits Market Cap of $2.71 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CMT) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 11th. One CyberMiles coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000012 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CyberMiles has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. CyberMiles has a market cap of $2.71 million and $37,778.00 worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000247 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,588.88 or 0.99797997 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002614 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00019202 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.31 or 0.00186094 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00026704 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00006277 BTC.

SpaceMine (MINE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002094 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

About CyberMiles

CyberMiles is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CyberMiles is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official message board is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CyberMiles

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CyberMiles using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

