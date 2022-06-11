Cyclone Protocol Trading 15.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CYC)

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 11th. Over the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 15.6% lower against the dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a total market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $18,846.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be purchased for $42.36 or 0.00149765 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003751 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $120.74 or 0.00426841 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000609 BTC.

ARC (ARC) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003746 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00003107 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 26,282 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Buying and Selling Cyclone Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

