Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in May

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.

CYFWF stock remained flat at $$4.96 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.

Get Cyfrowy Polsat alerts:

Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cyfrowy Polsat SA provides digital satellite platform and terrestrial television (TV), and telecommunication services in Poland. The company offers satellite and Internet pay television, mobile and fixed-line telephony, mobile and fixed-line broadband Internet access, wholesale, and TV broadcasting and production services, as well as online content, news, and video sharing services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyfrowy Polsat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.