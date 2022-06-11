Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF) Short Interest Down 96.1% in May

Cyfrowy Polsat S.A. (OTCMKTS:CYFWF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a drop of 96.1% from the May 15th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.0 days.
CYFWF stock remained flat at $$4.96 on Friday. Cyfrowy Polsat has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.06 and a 200 day moving average of $7.62.
Cyfrowy Polsat Company Profile (Get Rating)
