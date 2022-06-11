Cypress Development (CVE:CYP) Trading Down 0.8%

Cypress Development Corp. (CVE:CYP – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$1.14 and last traded at C$1.17. 156,263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 325,582 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.18.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners set a C$3.75 price objective on shares of Cypress Development and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 130.82 and a current ratio of 132.46. The company has a market capitalization of C$171.17 million and a P/E ratio of -46.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.66.

Cypress Development Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States and Canada. It explores for lithium, zinc, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the Clayton Valley lithium project covering an area of approximately 5,430 acres located in southwest Nevada.

