D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Parametrica Management Ltd

Parametrica Management Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,152 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,249 shares during the quarter. D.R. Horton makes up 1.4% of Parametrica Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Parametrica Management Ltd’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DHI. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at about $508,995,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 365.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,018,591 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $253,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,876 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,450,586 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,878,990 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $746,027,000 after acquiring an additional 560,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,676,462,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 1,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $92,710.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $132,405.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on D.R. Horton in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price objective on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, D.R. Horton has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.46.

NYSE:DHI opened at $70.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.78 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.13 and a 52-week high of $110.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

