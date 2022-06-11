Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Acquired by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In other Danaher news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DHR shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $336.08.

NYSE:DHR opened at $251.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $262.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.72. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $233.71 and a twelve month high of $333.96. The company has a market capitalization of $182.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.84.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.57%.

About Danaher (Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.