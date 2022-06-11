Daniel H. Orenstein Sells 2,838 Shares of Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT) Stock

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) General Counsel Daniel H. Orenstein sold 2,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $42,144.30. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 103,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,539,514.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ HCAT opened at $13.82 on Friday. Health Catalyst, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.33 and a fifty-two week high of $59.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.89.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.05. Health Catalyst had a negative net margin of 57.95% and a negative return on equity of 19.88%. The business had revenue of $68.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.83 EPS for the current year.

HCAT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Health Catalyst from $70.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Health Catalyst in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $62.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Health Catalyst from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.25.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,699,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,189,000 after acquiring an additional 23,211 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,392,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,391,000 after acquiring an additional 275,700 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,124,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,808,000 after acquiring an additional 936,784 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 3.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,317,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,569,000 after acquiring an additional 73,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 31.4% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 1,442,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,695,000 after acquiring an additional 345,137 shares in the last quarter. 97.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Health Catalyst Company Profile

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its solutions include a cloud-based data platform, analytics software, and professional services. The company was formerly known as HQC Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Health Catalyst, Inc in March 2017.

