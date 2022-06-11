Dario Calogero Buys 6,557 Shares of Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR) Stock

Kaleyra, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:KLR – Get Rating) CEO Dario Calogero bought 6,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.96 per share, for a total transaction of $19,408.72. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 876,958 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,795.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of KLR stock opened at $2.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. Kaleyra, Inc. has a one year low of $2.60 and a one year high of $14.23.

Get Kaleyra alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 38.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 2,277 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in Kaleyra by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 18,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kaleyra by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 5,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaleyra in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 41.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Kaleyra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Kaleyra from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

About Kaleyra (Get Rating)

Kaleyra Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile communication services to financial institutions, e-commerce players, over the tops (OTTs), software companies, logistic enablers, healthcare providers and retailers, and other organizations. Through its platform and Application Programming Interface (APIs), it manages multi-channel integrated communication services globally consisting of messaging, push notifications, e-mail, voice services, video capabilities, and chatbots.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kaleyra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kaleyra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.