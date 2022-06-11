Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.60 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 12 month low of $29.83 and a 12 month high of $52.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment ( NASDAQ:PLAY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.19. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a return on equity of 56.54% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $451.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $440.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dave & Buster’s Entertainment will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, CMO Brandon Charles Coleman III sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.06, for a total transaction of $400,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 32,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,018.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri acquired 5,000 shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, for a total transaction of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,798 shares of company stock valued at $538,161 over the last three months. 3.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 93.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 738 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 68.9% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

