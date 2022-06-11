Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 6,020 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $24,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in Deere & Company by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 100,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,547,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 227,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $77,939,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new position in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.35% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on DE. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $415.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Deere & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $485.00 to $452.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America cut shares of Deere & Company from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $475.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $455.00 to $410.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $429.06.

In other news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 18,364 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.00, for a total value of $7,217,052.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of Deere & Company stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total value of $74,084,745.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DE opened at $335.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $102.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.09 and its 200-day moving average is $376.89. Deere & Company has a one year low of $307.64 and a one year high of $446.76.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.71 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $12.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 23.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Deere & Company Profile (Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.