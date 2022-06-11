Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER) PT Set at €35.00 by HSBC

HSBC set a €35.00 ($37.63) price objective on Delivery Hero (ETR:DHER – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. UBS Group set a €70.00 ($75.27) price objective on Delivery Hero in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €75.00 ($80.65) price objective on Delivery Hero in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays set a €80.00 ($86.02) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €95.00 ($102.15) target price on Delivery Hero in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

DHER stock opened at €38.02 ($40.88) on Tuesday. Delivery Hero has a twelve month low of €23.88 ($25.68) and a twelve month high of €134.95 ($145.11). The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion and a PE ratio of -8.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of €34.54 and a 200 day moving average of €58.51.

Delivery Hero SE offers online food ordering and delivery services. It operates approximately in 50 countries in Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Berlin, Germany.

