Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 833 Shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,189 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 833 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 4,577.0% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,266 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $12,598,000 after acquiring an additional 252,744 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,423,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 175,595 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,566,000 after purchasing an additional 29,323 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in PDC Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PDC Energy by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 820,470 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $40,023,000 after purchasing an additional 567,065 shares during the last quarter.

PDCE has been the subject of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $71.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $84.13 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $34.52 and a one year high of $89.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.85 and a 200-day moving average of $63.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 2.74.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.48. PDC Energy had a net margin of 26.48% and a return on equity of 38.99%. The company had revenue of $316.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. PDC Energy’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 18.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

In related news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $149,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 404,201 shares in the company, valued at $30,274,654.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.07, for a total transaction of $320,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 53,038 shares of company stock valued at $3,730,256. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

