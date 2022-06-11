Delphi Management Inc. MA Acquires 948 Shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Jabil by 17.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 711,983 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,381,000 after acquiring an additional 108,120 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Jabil during the third quarter worth $403,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Jabil by 1.5% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 93,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,464,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Jabil in the third quarter valued at about $9,682,000. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $59.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.43 and a 12-month high of $72.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.28.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 36.62%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. Jabil’s payout ratio is currently 5.90%.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,055,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBL shares. Citigroup reissued a “top pick” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Jabil in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

