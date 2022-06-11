Delphi Management Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE)

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its position in shares of Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,704 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Global Medical REIT were worth $438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Global Medical REIT by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 14,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Global Medical REIT by 5.2% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 68.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GMRE opened at $12.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. Global Medical REIT Inc. has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $18.51. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.70. The stock has a market cap of $786.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.91.

Global Medical REIT ( NYSE:GMRE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 3.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

GMRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet cut Global Medical REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Global Medical REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Global Medical REIT from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Global Medical REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition of purpose-built healthcare facilities and leasing of those properties to strong healthcare systems and physician groups. The company was founded on March 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

