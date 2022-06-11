Delphi Management Inc. MA Boosts Stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH – Get Rating) by 269.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,372 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,457 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Tri Pointe Homes were worth $1,126,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC raised its stake in Tri Pointe Homes by 65.5% during the third quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 2,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Origin Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tri Pointe Homes during the third quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPH opened at $19.54 on Friday. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.50 and a 12 month high of $28.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Tri Pointe Homes ( NYSE:TPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The construction company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.25. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $725.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.41 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley cut their price target on Tri Pointe Homes from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised Tri Pointe Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc engages in the design, construction, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through a portfolio of six brands comprising Maracay in Arizona; Pardee Homes in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes in Washington; Trendmaker Homes in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes in California, Colorado, and the Carolinas; and Winchester Homes in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia.

