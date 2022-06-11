Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys 11,633 Shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN)

Delphi Management Inc. MA boosted its stake in shares of Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 51,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,633 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.05% of Gray Television worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $195,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Gray Television by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Gray Television in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robin Robinson Howell purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $57,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,692,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,158,526. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.13, for a total transaction of $1,106,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 468,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,362,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 138,373 shares of company stock worth $2,931,761. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Gray Television from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Gray Television from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. Gray Television, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.14 and a 52 week high of $25.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day moving average is $21.02. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.73.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.27. Gray Television had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $827.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $805.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Gray Television, Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcasting company, owns and/or operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. It also broadcasts secondary digital channels affiliated to ABC, CBS, NBC, and FOX, as well as various other networks and program services, including CW Plus Network, MY Network, the MeTV Network, Justice, This TV Network, Antenna TV, Telemundo, Cozi, Heroes and Icons, and MOVIES! Network; and local news/weather channels in various markets.

