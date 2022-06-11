Delphi Management Inc. MA Buys 1,614 Shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,533 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,614 shares during the quarter. Ultra Clean accounts for about 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Ultra Clean were worth $1,579,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Ultra Clean by 110.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 237,733 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,772,000 after buying an additional 124,505 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ultra Clean by 1,476.8% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,445,000 after buying an additional 20,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Ultra Clean by 265.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 172,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,353,000 after buying an additional 125,400 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Ultra Clean by 19.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 701,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,897,000 after buying an additional 115,128 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Ultra Clean alerts:

UCTT has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ultra Clean in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Ultra Clean from $66.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

UCTT opened at $31.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 2.05. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.03 and a 1-year high of $60.84. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.07). Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 5.44%. The company had revenue of $564.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Paul Yoonku Cho sold 3,536 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $107,529.76. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 21,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,792.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jacqueline A. Seto sold 1,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $49,815.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,923.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ultra Clean (Get Rating)

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc develops and supplies critical subsystems, components and parts, and ultra-high purity cleaning and analytical services for the semiconductor industry in the United States and internationally. The company provides ultra-clean valves, high purity connectors, industrial process connectors and valves, pneumatic actuators, manifolds and safety solutions, hoses, pressure gauges, and gas line and component heaters; chemical delivery modules that deliver gases and reactive chemicals in a liquid or gaseous form from a centralized subsystem to the reaction chamber; and gas delivery systems, such as weldments, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCTT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Clean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Clean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.