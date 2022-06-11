Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Holdings in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Delphi Management Inc. MA grew its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,492 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the quarter. MKS Instruments comprises 1.6% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKSI. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MKS Instruments by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 821 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MKSI opened at $112.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.53. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $181.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.39.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $742.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $753.56 million. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 22.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 10.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 30th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 8.57%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $170.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.13.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

