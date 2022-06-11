Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Position in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,314 shares during the quarter. Novartis makes up about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Novartis were worth $1,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVS. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,384,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,347,000 after buying an additional 79,637 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,677,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,194,000 after buying an additional 292,854 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 21.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,214,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,696,000 after buying an additional 745,157 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,205,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,871,000 after buying an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Novartis by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,870,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,521,000 after buying an additional 1,003,235 shares during the last quarter. 9.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 85 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, February 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.06 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.51. Novartis AG has a 12 month low of $79.09 and a 12 month high of $95.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $12.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 46.47% and a return on equity of 23.16%. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

