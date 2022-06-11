Delphi Management Inc. MA Increases Holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG)

Delphi Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares during the period. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC accounts for about 1.4% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned approximately 0.27% of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 3rd quarter worth $921,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 46,560 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Bramshill Investments LLC boosted its position in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 60,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 101.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,841 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares in the last quarter. 22.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on TPVG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $17.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.44.

Shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $452.25 million, a PE ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.61. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC had a net margin of 75.42% and a return on equity of 10.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.88%. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.16%.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. is a business development company specializing investments in venture capital-backed companies at the growth stage investments. It also provides debt financing to venture growth space companies which includes growth capital loans, secured and customized loans, equipment financings, revolving loans and direct equity investments.

