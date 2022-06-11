Delphi Management Inc. MA Lowers Holdings in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Delphi Management Inc. MA decreased its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,104 shares during the quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 160.4% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 35,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after buying an additional 21,561 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 22,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,364,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,019,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,760,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total transaction of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,243,437.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas W. Jones bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.48 per share, with a total value of $334,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 17.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

NYSE:JEF opened at $28.54 on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a one year low of $28.52 and a one year high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.81.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

