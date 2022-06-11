Delphi Management Inc. MA Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX)

Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:ASX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 151,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,183,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASX. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 457.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,875,889 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $124,625,000 after buying an additional 13,025,689 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 179.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,785,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,115,000 after buying an additional 6,924,641 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $19,718,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 26,238,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after buying an additional 2,110,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ASE Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,936,000. 6.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ASX stock opened at $6.92 on Friday. ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $6.18 and a one year high of $9.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02.

ASE Technology ( NYSE:ASX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 26.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.4794 per share. This is an increase from ASE Technology’s previous annual dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. ASE Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services in the United States, Taiwan, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. It offers packaging services, including flip chip ball grid array (BGA) and chip scale package (CSP), advanced chip scale packages, quad flat packages, low profile and thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various packages; and copper and silver wire bonding solutions.

